Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The historic Rialto Theatre will reopen this summer

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sharryse Piggott
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT
Rialto.jpg
Hayes Permar
/
The Realto Theatre saying goodbye to its previous owner Bill Peebles.

The Rialto is Raleigh’s longest-running independent theater. The historical building will reopen with minor renovations.

The over 80-year-old Rialto Theatre was built in the 1940s. It was originally called “The Colony," but that name was changed later on by its previous owner Bill Peebles who retired last year. After Peebles’ retirement, the historical theater temporarily closed.

The Rialto was used for movies, live band concerts, church groups and comedy shows. It's now reopening under its new owner Hayes Permar.

“I think it's important as a community of citizens to recognize, hey, certain places really do have an important legacy in the city's history and should be part of its future,” Permar said. “My role right now is to help preserve a little piece of Raleigh's history and make it cool and operate it in a way that it will be sustained for generations.”

The Rialto Theatre will undergo some changes like upgrading the speaker systems and repainting the lobby. There’s no set date yet for the theater to open this summer. The theater will still be used for all types of events, but Permar said he wants to add hosting podcast shows to the venue’s offerings.

Tags
Arts & Culture City of RaleighTheaterMovies
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories