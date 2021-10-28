Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture

Live Event: Converging Stories

By Kamaya Truitt
Published October 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT
Converging Stories
Sara Day Owen Wiskirchen
/

Creating tradition, breaking tradition and subverting tradition are all experiences that local storytellers will share during the upcoming Converging Stories: Tradition event — happening both in-person in Raleigh and virtually.

WUNC is the media sponsor for the upcoming Converging Stories event. Converging Stories is a local, live storytelling series from Raleigh Convergence. Storytellers are Raleigh area residents — your neighbors.

Each storyteller shares a true, first-person story around the night’s theme. It’s not an open mic; each story is about 10 minutes and each storyteller has been coached to share a story.

This event is themed ‘Tradition,’ and each 10-minute story is a literal or metaphorical interpretation of that theme.

We want you to feel safe during this night of storytelling, so the host is limiting the number of people they will have at their in-person, outdoor event.

For those who would like to attend in person: The host asks if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, or if you’ve been in close contact with someone who may have COVID, that you please consider attending virtually.

In-person tickets will automatically give access to the virtual event, so you won’t miss out even if you aren’t feeling well or decide you’re not comfortable with in-person gathering.

The live storytelling event will have two options to join: An in-person, outdoors event at Pine State Coffee in Raleigh (Monday, Nov. 8 ) or virtually live through Zoom (Wednesday, Nov. 10).

Both ticket types are on sale now!

This is the last Converging Stories event of the 2021 season. The next season will begin in spring 2022.

MORE INFO: https://raleighconvergence.com/.../tickets-available-now.../

VIRTUAL TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../converging-stories...

Arts & Culture
Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
See stories by Kamaya Truitt
