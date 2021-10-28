Live Event: Converging Stories

WUNC is the media sponsor for the upcoming Converging Stories event. Converging Stories is a local, live storytelling series from Raleigh Convergence. Storytellers are Raleigh area residents — your neighbors.

Each storyteller shares a true, first-person story around the night’s theme. It’s not an open mic; each story is about 10 minutes and each storyteller has been coached to share a story.

This event is themed ‘Tradition,’ and each 10-minute story is a literal or metaphorical interpretation of that theme.

We want you to feel safe during this night of storytelling, so the host is limiting the number of people they will have at their in-person, outdoor event.

For those who would like to attend in person: The host asks if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, or if you’ve been in close contact with someone who may have COVID, that you please consider attending virtually.

In-person tickets will automatically give access to the virtual event, so you won’t miss out even if you aren’t feeling well or decide you’re not comfortable with in-person gathering.

The live storytelling event will have two options to join: An in-person, outdoors event at Pine State Coffee in Raleigh (Monday, Nov. 8 ) or virtually live through Zoom (Wednesday, Nov. 10).

Both ticket types are on sale now!

This is the last Converging Stories event of the 2021 season. The next season will begin in spring 2022.

MORE INFO: https://raleighconvergence.com/.../tickets-available-now.../

VIRTUAL TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../converging-stories...

