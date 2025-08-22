NC News Roundup: OBX check-in after Hurricane Erin; potential impact of NIH cuts on Research Triangle; WUNC's News Quiz!

0:01:00

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup...

We check in on the coast after Hurricane Erin.

College students return to the Research Triangle as federal funding cuts and potential layoffs loom.

Plus, WUNC’s weekly news quiz!

Leoneda Inge talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education reporter at WUNC

Rod Carter, Weeknight evening anchor at CBS 17 News

Sam Walker, Editor-in-Chief of SamWalker O-B-X News.com

Adam Wagner, editor of the NC Newsroom

Jason DeBruyn, WUNC’s Supervising Editor for Digital News

0:33:00

Wake County’s League of Women Voters prepares to educate voters this fall

From "Women's Equality Day" to the League of Women Voters’ upcoming 'get out the vote' and voter education plans this fall, Leoneda Inge learns more from Gaye Williams who leads the group’s Wake County chapter.

Gaye Williams, President of League of Women Voters of Wake County