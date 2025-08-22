Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: OBX check-in after Hurricane Erin; potential impact of NIH cuts on Research Triangle; WUNC's News Quiz!

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
The sun sets over Wrightsville Beach as Hurricane Erin passes by off the coast on August 20 2025. The Hurricane caused larger than normal waves and brought lots of visitors and surfers to the beach.
Madeline Gray
/
for WUNC
The sun sets over Wrightsville Beach as Hurricane Erin passes by off the coast on August 20 2025. The Hurricane caused larger than normal waves and brought lots of visitors and surfers to the beach.

0:01:00

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup...

We check in on the coast after Hurricane Erin.

College students return to the Research Triangle as federal funding cuts and potential layoffs loom.

Plus, WUNC’s weekly news quiz!

Leoneda Inge talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education reporter at WUNC

Rod Carter, Weeknight evening anchor at CBS 17 News

Sam Walker, Editor-in-Chief of SamWalker O-B-X News.com

Adam Wagner, editor of the NC Newsroom

Jason DeBruyn, WUNC’s Supervising Editor for Digital News

0:33:00

Wake County’s League of Women Voters prepares to educate voters this fall

From "Women's Equality Day" to the League of Women Voters’ upcoming 'get out the vote' and voter education plans this fall, Leoneda Inge learns more from Gaye Williams who leads the group’s Wake County chapter.

Gaye Williams, President of League of Women Voters of Wake County

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
