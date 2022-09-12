Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

PHOTOS: Hopscotch festival-goers brave the rain for Raleigh's music festival's return

North Carolina Public Radio | By Josh Sullivan
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Black Haus, wearing black Fender shirts, plays a recorded set at Nash Hall on Saturday.
Josh Sullivan
/
WUNC
Frontperson Jeffrey Tulliz leads the band Black Haus at a live recorded set at Nash Hall on the tail end of Hopscotch Music Festival Saturday.

It was around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, and — as it often does at music festivals — the start to Tomberlin's set in Moore Square was running a bit behind schedule.

The band scurried across the stage to perform a sound check. Drummer Greg Rutkin sat at his drum set. Adelyn Strei warmed up a saxophone. Frank Meadows went back and forth between his keyboard and bass guitar. And finally, front woman Sarah Beth Tomberlin grabbed an acoustic guitar, stepped up to the crowd, and announced that tonight's show would be special: it was the first set the band played together in the pouring rain.

Sarah Beth Tomberlin, left, and Frank Meadows playing the guitar and keyboard in front of neon blue lights at the Hopscotch Music Festival 2022.
Josh Sullivan
/
WUNC
Sarah Beth Tomberlin, left, and Frank Meadows of the band Tomberlin at the start of its set at the Hopscotch Music Festival. It was the band's first performance in the rain, the frontwoman said at the start of the show.

And rain it did. Despite the wet Saturday, thousands of fans descended upon downtown Raleigh last week to attend the Hopscotch Music Festival. The lineup featured indie artists like Courtney Barnett, Dehd, and Charley Crockett. The two main stages were at City Plaza and Moore Square, while club shows were played at Slims and the Pour House.

This year, the club shows were free to the public. Forty-three acts in total played during the festivals 12th year.

Craig Bonich, left, and Jeremy Fury played a Hopscotch Day Show set at The Pour House in Raleigh Saturday.
Josh Sullivan
/
WUNC
Craig Bonich, left, and Jeremy Fury played a Hopscotch Day Show set at The Pour House in Raleigh Saturday.

Quelle Chris, a rapper from Detroit, acknowledged the world's craziness before launching into his hit "Sudden Death."

Rapper Quelle Chris wearing white digital camouflage pants and a white t-shirt that says "free everybody" performs on stage.
Josh Sullivan
/
WUNC
Rapper and producer Quelle Chris performs at Hopscotch Music Festival 2022.

"I know this might sound cliche, but if you're here right now, you've made it through," he said to the crowd. "Don't let nobody tell you that anybody you standing next to hasn't gone through s- - - to get to where we at right now. If you're here right now, especially. So let's enjoy this."

Fans braved the rain for Quelle Chris's Saturday Hopscotch set. A man in a black jacket and a teen wearing a red beanie watch the show.
Josh Sullivan
/
WUNC
Fans braved the rain for Quelle Chris's Saturday Hopscotch set.
Black Haus, wearing black Fender shirts, plays a recorded set at Nash Hall on Saturday.
Josh Sullivan
/
WUNC
Frontperson Jeffrey Tulliz leads the band Black Haus at a live recorded set at Nash Hall on the tail end of Hopscotch Music Festival Saturday.

Josh Sullivan
Josh Sullivan is a social media producer with WUNC’s digital news team.
See stories by Josh Sullivan
Stories From This Author