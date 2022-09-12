PHOTOS: Hopscotch festival-goers brave the rain for Raleigh's music festival's return

It was around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, and — as it often does at music festivals — the start to Tomberlin's set in Moore Square was running a bit behind schedule.

The band scurried across the stage to perform a sound check. Drummer Greg Rutkin sat at his drum set. Adelyn Strei warmed up a saxophone. Frank Meadows went back and forth between his keyboard and bass guitar. And finally, front woman Sarah Beth Tomberlin grabbed an acoustic guitar, stepped up to the crowd, and announced that tonight's show would be special: it was the first set the band played together in the pouring rain.

Josh Sullivan / WUNC Sarah Beth Tomberlin, left, and Frank Meadows of the band Tomberlin at the start of its set at the Hopscotch Music Festival. It was the band's first performance in the rain, the frontwoman said at the start of the show.

And rain it did. Despite the wet Saturday, thousands of fans descended upon downtown Raleigh last week to attend the Hopscotch Music Festival. The lineup featured indie artists like Courtney Barnett, Dehd, and Charley Crockett. The two main stages were at City Plaza and Moore Square, while club shows were played at Slims and the Pour House.

This year, the club shows were free to the public. Forty-three acts in total played during the festivals 12th year.

Josh Sullivan / WUNC Craig Bonich, left, and Jeremy Fury played a Hopscotch Day Show set at The Pour House in Raleigh Saturday.

Quelle Chris, a rapper from Detroit, acknowledged the world's craziness before launching into his hit "Sudden Death."

Josh Sullivan / WUNC Rapper and producer Quelle Chris performs at Hopscotch Music Festival 2022.

"I know this might sound cliche, but if you're here right now, you've made it through," he said to the crowd. "Don't let nobody tell you that anybody you standing next to hasn't gone through s- - - to get to where we at right now. If you're here right now, especially. So let's enjoy this."

Josh Sullivan / WUNC Fans braved the rain for Quelle Chris's Saturday Hopscotch set.