Fresh Air Weekend: Oscar Isaac; Katie Couric

For Oscar Isaac, life — and acting — is all about impermanence: Isaac says the bonds he makes on set are both meaningful and transient: "You have these really intense months ... and then it goes away." He stars in Dune, The Card Counter and Scenes from a Marriage.

Velvet Underground documentary gets to the heart of the band's radical magic: Todd Haynes' inventive, immersive movie is full of interesting ideas. The Velvet Underground neatly sidesteps the usual rock-doc banalities as it plunges us into the Velvets and their world.

After years of trying to be likable, Katie Couric is letting that go: The former Today co-host recently bought a T-shirt that says, "I'm not for everyone." Her new memoir, Going There, is a candid look at the successes and setbacks she's experienced as a journalist.

