Singapore Woman Calls For Help Suspecting There Was A Cobra In Her Bedroom

Published August 12, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. In Singapore this week, a woman heard a strange noise in her bedroom. She suspected it was a snake, and the local animal experts agreed. It sounded like a black spitting cobra. Eek. A team searched her home for an hour before they found the source of the sound - not a deadly venomous snake, just a malfunctioning electric toothbrush. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.