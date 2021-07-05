Bringing The World Home To You

For Floki The Cat, There Really Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Published July 5, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For Floki the cat, there really ain't no mountain high enough. The New Hampshire feline has been scaling the state's tallest mountains, usually from the safety of her owner's backpack. The duo set out to climb all 48 of New Hampshire's 4,000-foot mountains. And a little over a week ago, they completed the task. But fans on social media want more. Floki's owner says worry not; Floki still has a lot more climbing in her future. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.