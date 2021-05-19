Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Famed Darwin's Arch, In Galapagos, Collapses Due To Erosion

Published May 19, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Things change, species adapt - a bit oversimplified, but it's more or less what Charles Darwin concluded from his research in the Galapagos. The archipelago that inspired his theory proved that point again earlier this week. A natural bridge called Darwin's Arch eroded and collapsed into the sea. Just days later, the landmark already had a new nickname - the Pillars of Evolution. We'll keep you updated as the story evolves and evolves and evolves. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.