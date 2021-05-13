U.S. Pushes For De-Escalation In Latest Israeli-Palestinian Violence

NOEL KING, HOST:

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians continued today. Officials in Gaza say Israeli air strikes have killed at least 83 people, including 17 children. Meanwhile, rockets fired from Gaza are hitting parts of Israel. Israel says those rockets have killed at least seven people, including a teenager and a grandmother.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

President Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday and conveyed, quote, "unwavering support for Israel's security."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later. But Israel has a right to defend itself.

So far, there appears to be no clear resolution in sight. In addition to the 1,600 rockets fired from Gaza just this week and the Israeli airstrikes that came in response, the violence is spreading to the streets in Jewish neighborhoods. Groups of young Palestinians and Israelis are attacking residents and vehicles, looting businesses and office buildings.