This Mother's Day Is Extra Special As Vaccinated People See Family For First Time

NOEL KING, HOST:

Two women have big plans in Texas this weekend.

ANDI STEVENSON: My name is Andi Stevenson. I live in Charlotte, N.C.

MARTY EVANS: I'm Marty Evans. I live in Centennial, Colo., which is just south of Denver.

KING: The pandemic has kept them from seeing their families for more than a year. Now they are both vaccinated, and they can finally make the trip home, just in time for Mother's Day.

STEVENSON: So I booked these flights the day after I got my first shot. And since then, my mother and father and brother and I have all had these text messages that are all countdowns. I'll just get an all-caps text from my father that says two weeks. And my brother will text me and say five sleeps until you're here.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Stevenson is flying down to Plano and says this reunion is going to be full of good food and big emotions.

STEVENSON: There will be barbecue. There will be gratitude. I will cry every bit of my mascara off when I walk in the door.

INSKEEP: Marty Evans will be visiting her mom in Lubbock. They've also got some plans

EVANS: Saturday, first thing, I'm taking her for a pedicure. And then she wants to go furniture shopping. Monday, we're going to celebrate her birthday. So she's just going to be wearing a crown all weekend.

KING: After more than a year of isolation, Marty says this weekend will be special.

EVANS: This Mother's Day is just the most important Mother's Day I think I've ever had with her. She's 87. And who knows, you know, how many more there will be?

(SOUNDBITE OF LYNN PATRICK'S "TREASURE BOX")