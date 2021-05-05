Bringing The World Home To You

Smithsonian's National Air And Space Museum Will Display X-Wing Starfighter

Published May 5, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Yesterday, the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum did more than just say, May the fourth be with you. They announced plans to display an X-wing Starfighter that actually appeared in the film "The Rise Of Skywalker." But since the movie spaceship traveled from a galaxy far, far away, it's undergoing some conservation work and won't be ready for full display till next year. If you can't wait that long, fans can actually go watch the repairs being done at a different location. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.