Join WUNC For The Freight Train Blues Virtual Music Series 2021

North Carolina Public Radio
Published April 28, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT
Promotional banner for the Freight Train Blues Virtual Music Series 2021 featuring the image of Libba Cotten.

WUNC, Music Maker Relief Foundation, the Town of Carrboro Recreation Parks, & Cultural Resources Department, and the Carrboro Tourism Development Authority will present the Freight Train Blues Virtual Music Series 2021. The livestream version of the annual series will feature concerts by Alexa Rose, Amythyst Kiah, Johnny Ray Daniels, The Hamiltones, and Harvey Dalton Arnold each Friday at 6:30pm ET weekly starting on May 14.

Freight Train Blues celebrates the life and legacy of Piedmont blues legend Elizabeth “Libba” Cotten. Cotten was born in Carrboro in 1893 and is best known for her hit songs “Freight Train” and “Shake Sugaree.”

Each installment of the 2021 series will open with a special archival performance.

Watch each performance via the links below:

Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/MusicMakerReliefFoundation/live/

YouTube Live: https://bit.ly/2Z1lSRE

Freight Train Blues 2021 Series Schedule:

May 14 at 6:30pm – Alexa Rose
Opening performance: featured on PBS NewsHour and in Rolling Stone, singer Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen.

May 21 at 6:30pm – Amythyst Kiah
Opening performance: Mississippi’s sacred soul trio The Como Mamas

May 28 – Johnny Ray Daniels
Opening performance: the legendary Piedmont master Etta Baker

June 4 – The Hamiltones
Opening performance: “Chapel Hill Boogie” singer John Dee Holeman

June 11 – Harvey Dalton Arnold
Opening performance: outsider lounge music by Captain Luke and Cool John Ferguson

