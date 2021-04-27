Lunch Date: Let's Get Into It!

Anita Rao, Allison Behringer and Anna Sale are three journalists and podcasters who think a lot about having hard discussions. As hosts of the shows Embodied (WUNC), Bodies (KCRW) and Death, Sex & Money (WNYC), they’ve gained invaluable wisdom about how to break silence on tough topics from years of talking about sex and bodies.

At this virtual lunchtime event, they'll come together to share tips on how to get comfortable with uncomfortable conversations with everyone from your parents to your partner. Plus, they'll answer your questions...and have some questions for you, too.

RSVP below to receive a link to join the free event.

About Allison Behringer

Allison Behringer is an award-winning narrative audio journalist and podcast producer. She is the creator and host of Bodies (KCRW), a feminist documentary podcast that explores the mysteries of our health and bodies.

About Anita Rao

Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.