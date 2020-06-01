How Cities Across The U.S. Respond To The Protests Over George Floyd's Death

(SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Chanting) Say his name.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Chanting) George Floyd.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Chanting) Say his name.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Chanting) George Floyd.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Chanting) No justice.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Chanting) No peace.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Chanting) No justice.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Chanting) No peace.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

What started in Minneapolis has spread to Los Angeles and Atlanta, Boston, Indianapolis, Ferguson, Cleveland, Dallas, Milwaukee and dozens more cities across the U.S.

(SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #2: (Chanting) Hands up.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #2: (Chanting) Don't shoot.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #2: (Chanting) Hands up.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #2: (Chanting) Don't shoot.

CHANG: All of this sparked by the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody after he was pinned to the ground, an officer's knee on his neck, as he pleaded that he could not breathe.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Ibukun Adeleke was out at a peaceful protest in Oakland, Calif.

IBUKUN ADELEKE: Well, as a black man, I think I needed to be out here to show my solidarity to other people just like me because, like, this continues to happen. We don't really know a solution to it. Yeah, you know, maybe if we can meet other people and proffer solutions - you know, that's why I'm here.

CHANG: Other demonstrations were not as peaceful. In roughly half the country, National Guard members have been activated to help with the unrest.

SHAPIRO: Many cities saw vandalism, looting and violent clashes between police and protesters. Thousands of people have been arrested nationwide. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.