Sunday Puzzle: Tepees

On-air challenge: Every answer is a word, name or phrase in which the only consonants are T and P, repeated as often as necessary.

Example: Slender tube in a lab --> PIPETTE

1. Something that Idaho is famous for producing

2. Small, as in women's dress sizes

3. Proceed very, very quietly

4. Baked entree usually with meat and vegetables

5. Artificial hairpiece to cover a bald spot

6. Marionette, for example

7. Calming drug, like heroin or morphine

8. Amount that is produced, as from a factory

9. Paradise

10. Tempest locale, in a saying

11. Excellent or very best

12. Capital of Taiwan

13. Capital of Tahiti

14. Sound of a beating heart (hyphenated)

15. What hunger increases

16. Another name for miniature golf (2 words.)

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Tyler Lipscomb of Hamden, Conn. Name something everyone has, starting with H. Add an E, and rearrange the letters. You'll name two things that every person must do to stay alive.

Challenge Answer: Heartbeat --> breathe, eat

Winner: Molly Shuya of Jacksonville, Fla.

This week's challenge: Write down the letter C. Beneath that write ENT. And beneath that write a G. What profession do these letters represent? Here's a hint: It's a two-word phrase — 10 letters in the first word, 5 letters in the second.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.