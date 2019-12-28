Fresh Air Weekend: 'Uncut Gems' Star Adam Sandler; The Best TV Of 2019

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Adam Sandler And The Safdie Brothers Discuss Manic Thriller 'Uncut Gems':In a new film by writer/directors Josh and Benny Safdie, Adam Sandler plays a jewelry store owner and gambler who's deep in debt. The brothers' father worked in Manhattan's diamond district.

A Critic Returns To The Books, TV, Music And Movies He Didn't Get To In 2019: Few things haunt a critic more than loving something and not being able to share it. This year, Fresh Aircritic John Powers circles back to Unbelievable, Atlantics, Where the Light Fallsand more.

Nothing Beats 'The Good Place': David Bianculli Picks The Best TV Of 2019:There were a lot of great shows to watch on television this year — many of them on streaming services. At the top of the list is NBC's comedy about life after death.

