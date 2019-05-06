Bringing The World Home To You

Man In Taiwan Swallows Wireless Earbud In His Sleep

Published May 6, 2019 at 6:52 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man in Taiwan fell asleep wearing his wireless earbuds. When he woke up, one of them was missing. So, the Daily Mail reports, Ben Hsu used a tracking feature to look for it. His missing earbud then beeped. He followed the sound, and the sound followed him. The earbud was inside Hsu; he had swallowed it in his sleep. It showed up on an X-ray. Doctors told him to just wait it out; this, too, shall pass. When it did, Hsu told the Daily Mail it still worked. He called it magical. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
