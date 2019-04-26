Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Pilot Lands Plane On Tree

Published April 26, 2019 at 5:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A pilot in Idaho landed where a pilot may never have landed before. John Gregory was flying a small, single-engine plane when it lost power. Mr. Gregory saw a field. He braced for a crash landing. But instead of reaching that field, he did what seemed like the impossible - landing his plane on the top of a 60-foot fir tree. He was not hurt in the crash, but firefighters did have to rescue him from the tree. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories