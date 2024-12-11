Wake County expands free 'Lawyers in your Library' pilot program

Wake County is planning to expand its pilot program that provides free legal consultations on family law issues to residents in the area.

" Lawyers in Your Library ” is offered through a partnership between Wake County Public Libraries and the county’s Legal Support Center. The program has helped over 75 families since its launch back in March.

Legal Support Center’s director, Anh Lee-Jordan said they had a great response to the quarterly program from the public.

“So, as a result of that, what we decided is next year, instead of doing four programs, we're going to do one every other month,” she said. “So, we're starting off in February at the Eva Perry Regional Library in Apex, and then we'll be moving out from there for the rest of the year, all across Wake County.”

Meanwhile, the program still has more to do before the end of the year. Lee-Jordan said the final lawyers in your library session of 2024 is going to be at North Regional Library in Raleigh on Saturday at 9 a.m.

“We're going to have four or five attorneys there, and we'll be there to give assistance on family law matters,” she said. “We will have attorneys who are specialized in LGBTQAI+ issues.”