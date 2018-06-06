Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Feral Peacocks Attack Cars In British Columbia

Published June 6, 2018 at 5:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Think of this like the Occupy movement or maybe the rise of populism - except for birds. Wild peacocks in Surrey, British Columbia, have been attacking luxury cars. Their beaks can really scratch them. The cars are shiny, you see, so it appears the birds are attacking their own reflections. This is a lesson for us all. If you're an extravagantly feathered alpha bird looking for a fight, try not to get too captivated by yourself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories