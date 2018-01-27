Fresh Air Weekend: Director Paul Thomas Anderson; Lessons From The 'Oldest Old'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Oscar-Nominated 'Phantom Thread' Focuses On Fashion's 'Most Obsessive': Paul Thomas Anderson's new film stars Daniel Day-Lewis as a renowned fashion designer. Phantom Thread landed six Oscar nominations, but Anderson says making sewing look dramatic wasn't easy.

'The Perfect Nanny' Is The Working Mother's Murderous Nightmare:Leila Slimani's taut new novel centers on a nanny who kills her two young charges. Critic Maureen Corrigan says despite its retrograde message,The Perfect Nanny is a guilty pleasure.

Reporter Shares Life Lessons From A Year With 'The Oldest Old':New York Timesreporter John Leland followed six people above the age of 85 for one year. That series changed his understanding of old age — and inspired his book, Happiness is a Choice You Make.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

