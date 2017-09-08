Bringing The World Home To You

A Tick Gets Away At A News Conference About Diseases Ticks Carry

Published September 8, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And the award for best prop at a press conference goes to officials in Miyazaki in southern Japan. They wanted to get the word out about a disease, SFTS, that is carried by ticks, so they brought a live tick. And it got away. The Japan Times reports government officials, with help from reporters, searched the room but couldn't find the tick. So they sprayed insecticide. The governor, the next day, apologized and said they probably should have been more careful.

Yeah. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

