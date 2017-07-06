His Pancakes Look Too Good To Eat

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man named Nathan Shields from Washington state has an artistic bent, and he has chosen as his medium the ever-versatile pancake batter. Like you and I might think we're really good when we make Mickey Mouse pancakes for our kids, this guy makes pancakes that truly look like Prince or Justin Bieber. Shields says he uses the pancake art to teach his kids life lessons, like it's not how the pancake turns out that matters, it's how it tastes in the end and whether you tried hard. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.