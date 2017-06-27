Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In 'Leaving Lucy Pear,' 2 Women Are Forever Linked By A Baby Girl

Published June 27, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT

It’s an intriguing tale of secrets, class and motherhood. “Leaving Lucy Pear” tells the story of a baby who is abandoned under a pear tree in Gloucester, Massachusetts, by her Jewish 18-year-old mother. Bea hopes that an Irish family who steals the fruit in the dark of night will take the infant and raise her as their own.

Author Anna Solomon (@SolomonAnnaspoke with Here & Now‘s Robin Young last summer, and tells her about why she was inspired to write the book.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.