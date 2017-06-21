Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Costa Rican Wasps Beware

Published June 21, 2017 at 5:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. If you're a head of state, your best-laid plans can be appended by circumstances. Events can force you to change course. And your country may need you to stay calm in the face of adversity. So have to hand it to Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis. He was speaking on TV when an enemy attacked.

A wasp came right at his face. He calmly swallowed it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LUIS GUILLERMO SOLIS: (Speaking Spanish).

GREENE: "I ate it," he said, smiling and taking a sip of water. Then he added, pure protein. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories