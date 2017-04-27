HAIM Announces First Album In 4 Years, Shares New Video From P.T. Anderson

It's been four long summers since Days Are Gone, which is the only way to count our time away from the sparkling pop-rock of HAIM. After teasing us with billboards around the world and solo/drum circle studio performances, HAIM are finally back with a new song from Something To Tell You, due July 7 on Columbia. Here's a live studio version of "Right Now," shot and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, The Master).

On Beats 1, the band told Zane Lowe about how their mother was Anderson's art teacher. That was at the tail-end of Days Are Gone, and years later, HAIM entrusted Anderson to shoot the band live-to-tape, in the process of making Something To Tell You.

Ariel Rechtshaid returns to produce the new record, and Rostam Batamanglij (Vampire Weekend) guests. HAIM will play new material on Saturday Night Live on May 13, with Melissa McCarthy hosting.

