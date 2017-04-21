Bringing The World Home To You

'Dolly's America': A Class About Dolly Parton And Appalachia

Published April 21, 2017 at 5:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. At the University of Tennessee, there's a class called Dolly's America. You learn about modern Appalachia through the life story of native Dolly Parton. She tweeted she's blessed they are teaching this. After all, Parton told us her Tennessee roots drive the music she loves most.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

DOLLY PARTON: I think my voice is best suited for the old mountain style and the bluegrass. I guess it's just 'cause I feel that so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLUE SMOKE")

PARTON: (Singing) Blue smoke climbing up the mountain, blue smoke winding round the bend...

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

