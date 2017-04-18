Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Waxahatchee Announces 'Out In The Storm,' Shares Video For First Single

By Lars Gotrich
Published April 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM EDT

Katie Crutchfield has been nothing but honest as Waxahatchee. Her careful words carry keen insight — and she writes sharp songs to match. Waxahatchee's fourth album, Out In The Storm, takes a hard look not just at broken relationship, but also at the spiraling aftermath.

"I don't want to call it a break-up record, but it was a romantic and professional relationship that fell apart," Crutchfield tells Lenny Letter. "I had to end it, and it rippled throughout every little corner of my life."

"Silver," the album's first single out today with a video directed by Catherine Elicson, is the sound of the world crashing down around you — and that humbly recognizes that "the whole world keeps turning." The guitar-driven track has a diaphanous sheen that unfolds in slow motion, but with weight that sparks a difficult epiphany.

Out In The Storm comes out July 14 on Merge. Waxahatchee goes on tour with The New Pornographers starting April 18.

Katie Crutchfield on the cover of Waxahatchee's Out In The Storm, due July 14.
/ Courtesy of the artist
/

Track list:

"Never Been Wrong"
"8 Ball"
"Silver"
"Recite Remorse"
"Sparks Fly"
"Brass Beam"
"Hear You"
"A Little More"
"No Question"
"Fade"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WUNC Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich
More Stories