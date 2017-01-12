Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

S.C. Church Welcomes Clemson Fans Who Bargained Through Prayer

Published January 12, 2017 at 7:04 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people try to bargain through prayer. God, if you'll just let this one thing happen, I will quit smoking, quit drinking, whatever. The sport site SB Nation reports a church in South Carolina followed up. Clemson won the national football title on a last-second play, and a sign at the church says, if you made any promises on Clemson's last drive, service starts at 10. We don't know if God makes bargains, but the pastor is ready to collect. It's MORNING EDITION Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories