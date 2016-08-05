Bringing The World Home To You

Philly Officials: 'We Are Not Screwing Around' With Dumpster Pools

Published August 5, 2016 at 6:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Philadelphia wants to stop a threat to public health. The city says it will not issue permits for dumpster pools. This comes after people actually rented a giant trash dumpster, filled it with water from a fire hydrant and swam. The city says opening high-pressure fire hydrants is dangerous. And here's how the city emphasized it's not screwing around. The press release actually says, quote, "we are not screwing around, Philly," so there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
