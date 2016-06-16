Bringing The World Home To You

Former 'Tonight Show' Host Drops By To Tell Some Jokes

Published June 16, 2016 at 7:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a case of deja vu. Jay Leno returned to "The Tonight Show." Current host Jimmy Fallon turned over the monologue to the former host who took the chance to comment on the presidential campaign. Leno joked that Bill Clinton was campaigning for Hillary Clinton, which was good until he kissed a baby who was breast-feeding. Leno went on to say that he's enjoying Donald Trump's new reality TV show, which is called "The Amazing Racist." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

