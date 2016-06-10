Australia Finds Ugly Packaging Slows Cigarette Sales

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Could the color of a cigarette pack help people quit smoking? Australia thought so. In 2012, Australia set out to design the ugliest possible cigarette packaging and landed on a color called Pantone 448C - a greenish, muddyish 1970s couch-ish (ph) color so aggressively dreary that since introducing it, Australia has seen cigarette sales drop. Just don't try it on your kitchen walls. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.