Is A $250,000 Annual Income Middle Class?

In an ad, Hillary Clinton says the deck has been stacked against regular people and she wants to “do everything [she] can to get that reshuffled, so that being middle class means something again.”

Her tax plan classifies households of four earning up to $250,000 a year as middle class. When President Obama was running against Mitt Romney, each of them also picked that number. But both people who make that much and people who don’t have cried foul.

Here & Now’s Robin Young look closer at why these politicians picked $250,000 and what it means to be middle class with Al Jazeera America’s Ali Velshi.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.