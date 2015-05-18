Bringing The World Home To You

How - And How Well - Would Free College Work?

Published May 18, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT

How does free college sound?

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders will propose legislation on Tuesday that would make tuition at four-year public colleges free – much like it is in many European Countries.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Scott Jaschik, editor of Inside Higher Ed, about how various European countries offer free college tuition, and how well such a model might work in the United States.

