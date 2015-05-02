Fresh Air Weekend: Louis C.K, A Memoirist's 'Struggle', Pokey LaFarge

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Louis C.K. On Life And Stand-Up: 'I Live In Service For My Kids': The star of the FX series Louie talks about the pain of his first-ever open mic experience and the "massive gift" of taking care of others before himself.

3,600-Page Autobiographical Novel Is An Honest And Masterful 'Selfie':My Struggle is about Karl Ove Knausgaard's wrangle with his father, with death, with his muse and so on. The 46-year-old Norwegian's pointedly unliterary book has become a literary sensation.

Pokey LaFarge Mines His Midwestern Roots, Finds 'Something In The Water':To mark the release of his seventh album, the singer-songwriter brings his acoustic guitar to the Fresh Air studio to sing some new songs as well as some of his favorites from the 1920s and '30s.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Louis C.K. On Life And Stand-Up: 'I Live In Service For My Kids'

3,600-Page Autobiographical Novel Is An Honest And Masterful 'Selfie'

Pokey LaFarge Mines His Midwestern Roots, Finds 'Something In The Water'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.