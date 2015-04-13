Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Cuba Eyes Economic Gain With Thaw In U.S. Relations

Published April 13, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Cuba's President Raul Castro speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas at the ATLAPA Convention center on April 11, 2015 in Panama City. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Cuba's President Raul Castro speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas at the ATLAPA Convention center on April 11, 2015 in Panama City. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban leader Raul Castro made history this weekend when they sat down together in Panama.

The men were attending the Summit of the Americas. It was the first time the United States attended the summit since it began in the 1990s.

Obama stressed the economic benefits that thawed U.S.-Cuban relations would bring to both countries, but the president did not announce that Cuba would be removed from the U.S. State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

Cardiff Garcia of the Financial Times joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what restored U.S.-Cuban relations would mean for the economy.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.