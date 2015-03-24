Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Joins Late Night Lineup

Head of the Hayden Planetarium and host of the popular science series, “Cosmos,” Neil deGrasse Tyson is launching a new program on the National Geographic Channel on April 20th.

The program is based on his podcast, “Star Talk,” which features conversations about science with sometimes unexpected guests, like Josh Groban and the late Joan Rivers.

Tyson joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the new show.

[Youtube]

Guest

Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of the Hayden Planetarium and host of the podcast and now new show on National Geographic, “Star Talk.” He tweets @neiltyson.

