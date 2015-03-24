Bringing The World Home To You

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Joins Late Night Lineup

Published March 24, 2015 at 12:40 PM EDT
Neil deGrasse Tyson, author, astrophysicist, lecturer and director of the Hayden Planetarium will be premiering a new show on National Geographic, based on his popular podcast, "Star Talk." (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Head of the Hayden Planetarium and host of the popular science series, “Cosmos,” Neil deGrasse Tyson is launching a new program on the National Geographic Channel on April 20th.

The program is based on his podcast, “Star Talk,” which features conversations about science with sometimes unexpected guests, like Josh Groban and the late Joan Rivers.

Tyson joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the new show.

