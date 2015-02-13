Bringing The World Home To You

NASA Mission Crew Poses As Jedi Warriors

Published February 13, 2015 at 7:11 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The crew of NASA's latest mission posed for a unique group portrait as Jedi warriors. The NASA poster shows the astronauts waving light sabers with the Death Star lurking in the background. It reads -Expedition XLV, the science continues. They're not headed to a galaxy far, far away, but to the International Space Station this fall. Let's hope the force is strong in them. They'll be at the space station for a year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

