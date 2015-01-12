Hilarious And Unforgiving: Fey and Poehler At The Golden Globes

Last night, the Foreign Press Association awarded the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards. The evening began with the highly anticipated opening monologue from comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. It was the pair’s third and reportedly final time hosting the awards, and no star was safe from Fey and Poehler’s biting humor.

From affectionately labeling the star-studded audience as “despicable, spoiled, minimally talented brats” to reviving national headlines such as North Korea and the Bill Cosby scandal, laughs and gasps rose from the crowd.

[Youtube]

