Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hilarious And Unforgiving: Fey and Poehler At The Golden Globes

Published January 12, 2015 at 1:55 PM EST
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted their third and final Golden Globes Awards January 11, 2015.(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted their third and final Golden Globes Awards January 11, 2015.(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Last night, the Foreign Press Association awarded the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards. The evening began with the highly anticipated opening monologue from comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. It was the pair’s third and reportedly final time hosting the awards, and no star was safe from Fey and Poehler’s biting humor.

From affectionately labeling the star-studded audience as “despicable, spoiled, minimally talented brats” to reviving national headlines such as North Korea and the Bill Cosby scandal, laughs and gasps rose from the crowd.

[Youtube]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.