Hotel Breaks Simultaneous Breakfast-In-Bed Record

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, here to answer a question you definitely didn't ask - what's the world record for number of people simultaneously served breakfast in bed? Well, a Shanghai hotel moved dozens of beds into a giant room and served croissants and noodles to 388 people. That broke the previous record of 288. Breakfast was organized by a charity to raise awareness about breast cancer. As for the fewest number of people served breakfast at once in a studio (laughter) - just set that record. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.