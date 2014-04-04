Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

2 AP Journalists Shot By Afghan Police, 1 Dies

Published April 4, 2014 at 6:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

That's our Renee Montagne in Afghanistan, where, this morning we have yet another example of just how dangerous it is to work in Afghanistan. Two veteran journalists with the Associated Press were shot today. The shooter is described as an Afghan policeman. The AP is reporting that Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Anja Niedringhaus was killed. Reporter Kathy Gannon was wounded and is in stable condition.

The two were in host province in eastern Afghanistan on a reporting trip ahead of tomorrow's elections. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition