Super Bowl Economics: NY May Profit More Than NJ

Next week’s Super Bowl XLVIII is expected to bring $600 million to the New York/New Jersey region, says the NFL. But how much of that will stay in New Jersey, the host city, isn’t clear.

Hotels and homeowners on both sides of the Hudson River are trying to profit as football fans come to the region to attend the game at MetLife Stadium.

But with questionable weather and high ticket and airplane prices, Denver Bronco and Seattle Seahawk fans are slow to make purchases. There are plenty of seats available on the secondary retail market, and the average price is expected to drop.

Marty Schenker of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain.

Guest

Marty Schenker, executive editor of Top News for Bloomberg. He tweets @mschenker.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.