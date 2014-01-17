Do You Have What It Takes To Get A Chinese Driver's License?

To get a driver's license in China, everyone must take a written test; 90 percent is considered passing. The test consists of 100 questions drawn from a pool of nearly 1,000.

The test is particularly tough for foreigners, owing to the volume of memorization and sometimes sketchy translations. (I failed three times before I finally passed.)

Try your luck at these sample questions, drawn (typos, grammatical errors and all) from real tests, and see if you have what it takes to pass China's driver's test. — Frank Langfitt

