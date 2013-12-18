DJ Sessions: Today's Music With A Throwback Feel

In the latest installment of Here & Now’s DJ sessions, Raul Campos of KCRW in Santa Monica shares new music with an old soul — that is, songs that sound like they were written in an earlier era.

His picks include songs by Lord Echo, Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, Elvis Costello and The Roots, Prince and Myron and E.

Raul Campos’ Throwback Picks

Lord Echo, “Bohemian Idol”

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, “Retreat”



[Youtube]

Elvis Costello and The Roots, “Tripwire”

Prince, “Da Bourgeoisie”

Myron and E, “I Can’t Let You Get Away”



[Youtube]

Guest

Raul Campos, DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica. He tweets @raulcampos.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.