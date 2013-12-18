Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

DJ Sessions: Today's Music With A Throwback Feel

Published December 18, 2013 at 12:50 PM EST
Elvis Costello and The Roots' collaboration has a "throwback feel" KCRW's Raul Campos says, which is the topic of today's DJ Sessions. (Danny Clinch via NPR)
Elvis Costello and The Roots' collaboration has a "throwback feel" KCRW's Raul Campos says, which is the topic of today's DJ Sessions. (Danny Clinch via NPR)

In the latest installment of Here & Now’s DJ sessions, Raul Campos of KCRW in Santa Monica shares new music with an old soul — that is, songs that sound like they were written in an earlier era.

His picks include songs by Lord EchoSharon Jones and the Dap KingsElvis Costello and The RootsPrince and Myron and E.

Raul Campos’ Throwback Picks

  • Lord Echo, “Bohemian Idol”

  • Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, “Retreat”


[Youtube]

  • Elvis Costello and The Roots, “Tripwire”
  • Prince, “Da Bourgeoisie”
  • Myron and E, “I Can’t Let You Get Away”


[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.