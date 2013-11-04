Bringing The World Home To You

Sen. Rand Paul Responds To Plagiarism Accusation

Published November 4, 2013 at 7:10 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Senator Rand Paul is not happy to be accused of plagiarism. He told ABC if dueling was legal, he might challenge one of his critics and seemed to refer to TV host Rachel Maddow. There's just one complication - under all dueling customs, if he challenges Maddow she gets to choose the weapon. Abe Lincoln was once challenged to a duel and chose broadswords, letting the long-armed Lincoln reach his opponent first. That duel was called off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition