Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Squirrel Steals The Show At Golf Tournament

Published October 4, 2013 at 7:09 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a new reason to yell four. Look out, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Tiger Woods - Sammy is the biggest new star in pro golf. And he's a baby squirrel. Golfer Davis Love scooped up the lost critter at the President's Cup tournament yesterday, worried he'd get struck. By the end of the day, Sammy's cute face had stolen the spotlight and he was named the unofficial mascot for Team U.S.A.

So far, he has been good luck. The U.S. leads by one point. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition