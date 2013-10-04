Squirrel Steals The Show At Golf Tournament

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a new reason to yell four. Look out, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Tiger Woods - Sammy is the biggest new star in pro golf. And he's a baby squirrel. Golfer Davis Love scooped up the lost critter at the President's Cup tournament yesterday, worried he'd get struck. By the end of the day, Sammy's cute face had stolen the spotlight and he was named the unofficial mascot for Team U.S.A.

