After 21-Year Dry Streak, Pirates Make The Playoffs

Published September 24, 2013 at 1:25 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen, left, Starling Marte, center and Marlon Byrd celebrate the Pirates' 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs after a baseball game Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen, left, Starling Marte, center and Marlon Byrd celebrate the Pirates' 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs after a baseball game Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates finally snapped out of their 21-year losing streak and have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

In their game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, the Pirates won 2-1, allowing them to advance to the playoffs, something the team hasn’t done since 1992.

Lanny Frattare experienced that day all those years ago. Frattare was the play-by-play announcer for the Pirates for 33 years.

“It was extremely heartwarming for me as a former Pirates broadcaster, and I’m so thrilled for the people of Pittsburgh,” Frattare told Here & Now. “Pittsburgh deserves the opportunity now to celebrate in a big way and hopefully it will be able to extend its season well into October.”

Guest

  • Lanny Frattare, former play-by-play announcer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

