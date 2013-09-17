Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Flood Cleanup Begins In Colorado

Published September 17, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT
Downtown Estes Park, Colo., is pictured on the morning of Friday, Sept. 13, 2013. (Town of Estes Park Facebook page)
Downtown Estes Park, Colo., is pictured on the morning of Friday, Sept. 13, 2013. (Town of Estes Park Facebook page)

The rain has stopped and the flood waters are beginning to recede in Colorado.

Many communities are now trying to figure out how to move forward, the how to begin cleaning up and returning home.

Kate Rauch is spokeswoman for the city of Estes Park, Colo., one of the hardest-hit areas.

She told Here & Now that the cleanup process has already begun.

“I think it will take us a month or so to get back on our feet and really grasp what some of the temporary solutions might be, but we’re already working on it,” Rauch said.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.