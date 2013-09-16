Colorado Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Flooding

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is meeting with FEMA administrator Craig Fugate today to let the public know how they are responding to massive flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending two 80-person search-and-rescue teams to assist with continuing rescues in Larimer County and providing aid to other communities following massive flooding that began Wednesday along the Front Range.

Hickenlooper tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that 16 or 17 helicopters will resume searching for stranded residents today. Noting that many people have been without any kind of phone or Internet communications since the middle of last week, he says the focus of the effort is to make sure everyone in harm’s way gets “out of there.”

Emergency officials say four people are confirmed dead and more than 1,200 people have not been heard from. Hickenlooper says while the death toll is expected to rise, he’s hopeful that the vast majority of those people are “safe and sound.”

Guest

Alex Goosen, electrician who was airlifted from his home near Lyons, Colo.

