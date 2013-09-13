Bringing The World Home To You

What Predictions From 1984 Came True?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 13, 2013 at 9:39 AM EDT
Nicholas Negroponte at an early TED conference in 1984.
Nicholas Negroponte at an early TED conference in 1984.

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Predicting The Future.

About Nicholas Negroponte's TED Talk

Back in 1984, technology leader Nicholas Negroponte was able to predict, with surprising accuracy, e-readers, face to face teleconferencing and the touchscreen interface of the iPhone.

About Nicholas Negroponte

Nicholas Negroponte is a pioneer in the field of computer-aided design. He's the founder of MIT's Media Lab, which helped drive the multimedia revolution and now houses more than 500 researchers and staff. An original investor in WIRED, Negroponte also wrote a column exploring the frontiers of technology for the magazine — which he expanded into his 1995 best-selling book Being Digital.

Negroponte is also the founder of the One Laptop per Child project. The organization manufactures the XO (the "$100 laptop"), a wireless Internet-enabled, pedal-powered computer designed for children in the developing world.

NPR/TED Staff